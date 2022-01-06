Heartbroken peacock in India follows its dead friend as men carry it away for burial (VIDEO)

Devastated peacock refuses to leave its long-time buddy after his demise. — Screengrab via Parveen Kaswan Twitter Account

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — A video of a seemingly heartbroken peacock following its friend who died has gone viral.

According to India.com, the incident took place in Kuchera Town, which is situated in Rajasthan, India.

An Indian Forest Service officer, Parveen Kaswan filmed the incident and shared the footage on his Twitter account.

The emotional 19-second video of the peacock expressing feelings and refusing to leave its long-time buddy after its death earned 200,000 views and 15,000 likes.

The birds had lived together for four years.

The peacock doesn’t want to leave the long time partner after his death. Touching video. Via WA. pic.twitter.com/ELnW3mozAb — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) January 4, 2022

Many Twitter users responded to the video with some admiring the love and affection among animals.

Some said that animals were more loving and emotional compared to humans.

“Animals have more love and affection for each other than humans. Touching, indeed,” one user said

“This is very touching, humans at least should learn from this,” said the second user.

“The most beautiful thing I saw on web today,” another comment read.