California fraternal twins make headlines for being born 15 minutes apart in two separate years

PETALING JAYA, January 5 — A set of fraternal California twins in the US have wowed the internet for being born 15 minutes apart in two separate years.

While Alfredo Antonio Trujillo was born at 11.45pm on New Year’s Eve of 2021, his sister Aylin Yolanda Trujillo arrived 15 minutes later, at the stroke of midnight on January 1 this year.

The twins’ mother Fatima Madrigal said that it was crazy to her that her twins have different birthdays.

Natividad Medical Group’s family doctor Dr Ana Abril Arias said that the twins’ delivery was one of the most memorable deliveries she had in her career.

“It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022.

“What an amazing way to start the New Year,” she said.

Fatima has three other children, two girls and a boy.

She added that her son was excited that one of the babies was a boy and that her family can’t wait to meet them.

A statement published by California’s Natividad Medical Centre said that while there are about 120,000 twin births annually in the US, twins born on different birthdays are rare; the percentage is one in two million.