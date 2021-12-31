KakiRepair and team salvage over 230 household appliances in Taman Sri Muda to help reduce landfill waste

Volunteers from STDC helping repair household items including laptops and electric rice cookers. — Pictures via Facebook/Kakidiy

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Dec 31 — Dedicated volunteers from DIY enthusiasts group KakiRepair have proven that it’s possible to salvage about 90 per cent of the household items affected by the floods in Taman Sri Muda.

Some of the items that the group have repaired for free include a laptop, an antique rice cooker, and even a robotic vacuum cleaner.

Speaking to Malay Mail, KakiRepair founder Johnson Lam said that the initiative was done to lighten the load of the Sri Muda residents who have had a rough time dealing with the floods that have affected their homes and household items.

“Many are going through a harsh time dealing with the losses of their household items which are of value and having to throw them just like that.

“But we realised that with many throwing items away, this can contribute to an increase in landfill waste and we wanted to hinder that.

“That was when I decided to call volunteers and whoever has repairing skills to help clean up items like microwave ovens, kettle, and even gas stoves.

“And it’s a great feeling to be able to save these items and at the same time, help conserve the environment.”

Around 30 to 50 volunteers daily have also been helping out with the cleaning and the repair work that is at Shah Alam’s Dewan MBSA.

The team has also successfully revived 90 per cent of items worth over RM200,000 worth of repair.

While some of them are volunteers from KakiRepair Facebook group, others are from the Selangor Technical Skills Development Centre (STDC), and Eco Free Market with different departments available such as the cleaning and repair departments.

“Sometimes, the residents would bring their items to the hall while other times we would have a team of volunteers helping to carry items to the hall to be given to the respective departments.

“For the STDC students, they too are able to channel their skills in doing more hands-on work to try and do more repair work while doing a good cause,” he said.

The initiative will end tomorrow.

Anyone interested in helping the team can contact them via their Facebook page.