Restaurants visited by Covid-19 positive patient becomes restaurant guide for authentic Japanese food in Shanghai

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 ― Contact tracing has become the norm following the Covid-19 pandemic.
A message shared on social media alerting people to avoid certain places patronised by a Covid-19 positive patient however did not achieve its intended purpose.
Instead of avoiding the eateries, it has now become a point of reference for eateries said to offer the best authentic Japanese food.
The message was first shared on Twitter by user Hayami.
今日份黑色幽默：一个在沪日本人被确诊后，行动轨迹变成了长宁正宗日料美食地图。 pic.twitter.com/YN7xrRybjy— Hayami(圣诞限定版) (@Hayami_kiraa) December 17, 2021
Hayami had tweeted that after a Japanese man was confirmed to be a Covid-19 positive patient, his movements became a map of authentic Japanese food in Changning, Shanghai.
In a screenshot of the message shared with Hayami's tweet, the patient is said to be a member of management of car manufacturer Toyota.
Listed in the message are four eateries serving Japanese food visited by the patient.
The patient was said to have also visited a hotel and a noodle shop.
In a second screenshot of a conversation, one of the participants said it can be assumed the restaurants served good Japanese food to warrant a visit from an actual Japanese person.
Many who responded to Hayami's tweet said they have downloaded the list.
Twitter user @Sakisiro2 said she would try out the restaurants when she has the time.
保存了，有时间去吃— 仿生鬼会被电子菩萨超度吗 (@Sakisiro2) December 18, 2021
Another Twitter user @DavidZh96096822, however, refuted the list and said two restaurants patronised by the patient were not that good.
有2家并不好吃。— David大卫 (@DavidZh96096822) December 17, 2021
Hayami's tweet has been shared 596 times and received 2,754 likes.