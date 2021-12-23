Malay Mail

Restaurants visited by Covid-19 positive patient becomes restaurant guide for authentic Japanese food in Shanghai

Thursday, 23 Dec 2021 01:11 PM MYT

BY SYLVIA LOOI

A list of eateries patronised by a Covid-19 patient in Shanghai has become a restaurant guide for authentic Japanese food. ― Reuters pic
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 ― Contact tracing has become the norm following the Covid-19 pandemic.

A message shared on social media alerting people to avoid certain places patronised by a Covid-19 positive patient however did not achieve its intended purpose.

Instead of avoiding the eateries, it has now become a point of reference for eateries said to offer the best authentic Japanese food.

The message was first shared on Twitter by user Hayami.

 

Hayami had tweeted that after a Japanese man was confirmed to be a Covid-19 positive patient, his movements became a map of authentic Japanese food in Changning, Shanghai.

In a screenshot of the message shared with Hayami's tweet, the patient is said to be a member of management of car manufacturer Toyota.

Listed in the message are four eateries serving Japanese food visited by the patient.

The patient was said to have also visited a hotel and a noodle shop.

In a second screenshot of a conversation, one of the participants said it can be assumed the restaurants served good Japanese food to warrant a visit from an actual Japanese person.

Many who responded to Hayami's tweet said they have downloaded the list.

Twitter user @Sakisiro2 said she would try out the restaurants when she has the time.

 

Another Twitter user @DavidZh96096822, however, refuted the list and said two restaurants patronised by the patient were not that good.

 

Hayami's tweet has been shared 596 times and received 2,754 likes.

