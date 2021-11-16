Facebook friends who have never met in real life get married over Zoom

The wedding ceremony was done over Zoom with a small number of family and friends invited to join in the video call. — Picture by Freepik

PETALING JAYA, Nov 16 — A recently wedded couple is proof that it’s possible to be married over Zoom despite never having met in real life.

Metro UK reported that Ayse, 26, and Darrin, 24, met online during the Covid-19 pandemic after meeting at a Facebook group aimed at pairing up individuals from around the world.

While Ayse hails from the UK, Daarin is from the US.

The couple met through Darrin’s mother, Kenda, 56, via the Facebook group after she mentioned that she had a son close to Ayse’s age.

Soon, Ayse and Darrin were connected and the pair began sending messages in July 2020 and were inseparable and on the phone every night.

“I was only looking for a pen pal to cure her boredom in lockdown and didn’t think I’d find love.

“We have so much in common, including both being terrified of thunder and lightning, and both having owl tattoos with blue eyes.

“I’m not a flirty person, but it came so naturally when I was chatting to Darrin — we got on so well straight away.”

With travel restrictions preventing them from meeting for a long time, the couple decided to get married via Zoom, in a legal ceremony officiated in Utah, US.

On August 19 this year, Ayse and Darrin became husband and wife with a small number of friends and family witnessing their nuptials through a Zoom video call.

Independent reported that Ayse is waiting for her visa application to be accepted before travelling to Detroit to be with her husband.

“I don’t think anyone expected this when we started talking last year.

“But we’re married and it’s all completely legal and official — I still can’t believe it,” she said.