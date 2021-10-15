Drone used to feed emaciated dogs abandoned by owners fleeing volcano lava in Spain (VIDEO)

With flowing molten rock forcing owners to abandon their pets, a drone is used to drop food and water to feed emaciated dogs. — Picture via Twitter/ @ReutersWorld

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — A drone has been used to drop food and water for emaciated dogs in the mountainous area of Todoque on the Spanish island of La Palma that have been cut off by volcanic lava.

The service has been carried out by Ticom Soluciones and Volcanic Life for the past five days, Reuters reported, quoting a statement by the Island Council of La Palma.

The companies have resolved to continue the feeding as long as safety and meteorological conditions allow, added the council.

Veterinarians assisted the companies by choosing the nourishment and deciding on portions befitting the situation.

The council told the news portal that helicopters could not fly in the area due to the hot air emanating from the lava and volcanic ash that can damage the rotors, so the dogs cannot be airlifted for the moment.

In a related development, residents of La Palma have set up a makeshift animal shelter in a school playground to rehouse hundreds of pets made homeless when their owners fled the Cumbre Vieja volcano which erupted on Sept 19.

Spanish authorities had on Tuesday ordered more residents to abandon their homes as flows of molten rock laid waste to nearly 600 hectares and some 1,200 buildings.