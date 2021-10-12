The Lost Food Project hosts online campaign to support healthy eating among disadvantaged Malaysian families, raise funds

Some B40 communities collecting fresh vegetables that were distributed by TLFP members. — Picture courtesy of Aishwarya Adaikalaraj

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Oct 12 — Healthy food is a luxury that not many communities can afford especially those affected by Covid-19.

Non-governmental organisation The Lost Food Project (TLFP) that has been distributing surplus food to the needy noticed how many poor families were struggling to source proper food for themselves and their families.

This was because many lost their jobs while NGOs were stretched for resources for the needy due to an overwhelming number of food beneficiaries.

TLFP communications executive Aishwarya Adaikalaraj told Malay Mail that one of the food recipients she met was an elderly man surviving on plain Milo powder for five months because he couldn’t afford groceries.

“He wanted to have Milo powder but we told him that he needed healthy food so we gave him food such as vegetables and fruits.

“Another food recipient was a single mother who asked us for condensed milk instead of milk powder because she didn’t want her children to yearn for more milk powder once it finishes.

“When we went elsewhere, we saw how some people just slept throughout the day to avoid hunger pangs to cope during a pandemic.”

She added that there were single mothers and refugees who only relied on biscuits or plain instant noodles to keep themselves afloat.

Some of the speakers that will be addressing nutritional awareness include NGOs such as Pertiwi and Hunger Hurts. — Picture courtesy of Aishwarya Adaikalaraj

This month, apart from raising funds for the poor, TLFP wants the public to be more educated on the importance of giving nutritious food to the needy via its social media campaign.

She added that it was important for NGOs and individuals to take a deeper look at the impact of lack of nutrition on vulnerable and distressed families, especially those affected by Covid-19.

“This is the first time the social media campaign is held to educate Malaysians through various interactive sessions and through articles.

“Some of the live interviews that we will be hosting are with charity partners such as Hunger Hurts, Pertiwi and nutrition experts.

“Other representatives include plant-based lifestyle advocate Davina Goh and nutritionist Astrid Naranjo.

Aishwarya added that Malaysians are encouraged to take part in the #RainBowlChallenge where they share pictures of their food bowl and share it online or they can make a small contribution to contribute to its food bank operations.

This initiative will run till October 31 in line with World Mental Health Day on October 10 and World Food Day on October 16.