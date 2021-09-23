Feminism, diversity, empowerment: L'Oréal Paris is back with a live show staged in a significant location

The L'Oréal Paris fashion show will be held October 3, 2021, and will be broadcast in over 30 countries worldwide via social networks. ― Picture courtesy of L'Oréal

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, Sept 23 ― The cosmetics giant L'Oréal Paris will hold the fourth edition of its “Le Défilé” fashion show, October 3, during Paris Fashion Week. The show will be staged on the French capital's Parvis des Droits de l'Homme, a location steeped in history, but also rich with symbolism, chosen to underscore the company's many commitments to women around the world. Open to one and all, the world's biggest fashion show will also be screening on social networks.

One of the most prestigious ― and coveted ― catwalks in the world will return during the upcoming Paris Fashion Week. The next L'Oréal Paris fashion show, bringing together a host of brand ambassadors, will be held October 3, at 3pm (CET), in the heart of the French capital. The cosmetics giant has previously staged its show in impressive places such as the Monnaie de Paris. But this year, the firm hits even harder by picking a location rich in historical significance, the Parvis des Droits de l'Homme, an esplanade overlooking the Eiffel Tower. Taking its name from “human rights,” the square's French wording translates literally as “the rights of man.” It will thus be renamed for the occasion as “Parvis des Droits de L'Homme et de la Femme,” giving women an equal footing.

L'Oréal Paris has been accompanying women on a daily basis for decades, and in choosing this venue, the brand seeks to highlight its many commitments to women around the world. The fashion show will be structured around themes of diversity, inclusiveness, empowerment, confidence, self-assertion and self-expression ― values championed by the brand through its campaigns, spokespeople and many of its initiatives, such as the 'Stand Up Against Street Harassment' training programme.

“This year's 'Le Défilé' will be a remarkable platform for women's empowerment, conveying a strong message of self-worth and disrupting the conventions of typical runway shows by inviting the public to join the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program. Celebrating our feminine and feminist vision, the show will be a rallying cry for all women ― and also men ― who share these convictions,” said Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, L'Oréal Paris global brand president, in a statement.

Once again, the show will be open to all and will feature several L'Oréal Paris ambassadors in outfits designed by top names in fashion. Katherine Langford, Helen Mirren, Camila Cabello, Gemma Chan, Yseult, Nidhi Sunil, Aja Naomi King, Camille Razat, Jaha Dukureh, Liya Kebede, Cindy Bruna, Soo Joo Park and Luma Grothe are among the spokespeople who will feature in the event, showcasing the creations of Balmain, Elie Saab, Mugler, Issey Miyake, Koché and Ester Manas.

And, to make it even more accessible, the L'Oréal Paris fashion show will also be broadcast in more than 30 countries worldwide via the brand's social media pages. ― ETX Studio