Tzu Chi’s Food Care project benefits over 100,000 underprivileged individuals across 45 locations in KL and Selangor

Tzu Chi Kuala Lumpur and Selangor’s volunteers at the KL Jing-Si Hall. — Picture courtesy of Tzu Chi KL and Selangor

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 – Tzu Chi Kuala Lumpur and Selangor’s Food Care project has benefited over 100,000 underprivileged individuals across 45 locations in KL and Selangor.

The initiative came into being after the influx of Covid-19 cases in May which resulted in the Movement Control Order 3.0 (MCO 3.0) being implemented.

The MCO 3.0 also affected local businesses and families who were already struggling to make ends meet.

Due to overflowing of requests, Tzu Chi KL and Selangor launched the Food Care project in mid-July with the hope of easing the financial burden on those affected.

In the past two months, Tzu Chi KL and Selangor has done a total of 295 food distributions which was organised on almost every Sunday with 39,050 sets of food supplies distributed to 175,456 underprivileged individuals.

The food supplies which include rice, oil, bread, noodles, and other daily essentials were distributed by a few teams of Tzu Chi’s volunteers across 45 locations in KL and Selangor simultaneously.

The locations include areas in Shah Alam, Kepong, Petaling Jaya and KL.

Their latest distribution which was done yesterday has benefitted over 6,000 families. Tzu Chi Kuala Lumpur and Selangor’s volunteers at the Jinjang Recycling Centre in Kepong. — Picture courtesy of Tzu Chi KL and Selangor

In order to ensure the safety of volunteers and the public, the organisation only allows volunteers who have received at least the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination to participate in the distributions.

Prior to the distributions, their volunteers would also contact each of the beneficiary families to inform them of their allotted time slots for the distribution while enquiring about their health status.

Preventive measures like wearing face masks and scanning the MySejahtera code are required for both volunteers and beneficiaries at the distribution sites.

Besides that, according to a press release by Tzu Chi KL and Selangor, the Food Care initiative had also inspired the public to contribute to the cause.

Some of Tzu Chi’s suppliers, upon hearing about the cause, have either given them a special price for their purchases or have made donations in food supplies.

Meanwhile, an employee of a company managed to get 20 of his co-workers to donate rice and volunteer together with Tzu Chi to contribute to the community.

Tzu Chi aims to continue reaching out to families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For any requests of help, please call Tzu Chi KL and Selangor careline at 03-9078 3388 and for those who wish to donate, they can do so here.