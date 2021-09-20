Cardboard beds used in Tokyo Olympics to be reused for Covid-19 patients in Osaka

Osaka’s governor Hirofumi Yoshimura wants the cardboard beds used in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to be reused for Covid-19 patients in Osaka, Japan. — Picture via Twitter.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Osaka’s governor Hirofumi Yoshimura wants the cardboard beds from the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to be reused for Covid-19 patients in Osaka, Japan.

According to Japan Times, Yoshimura said that the recyclable beds from the athlete’s village in Tokyo were deemed high quality and were made for athletes.

The beds, which can support up to 200 kilogrammes in weight, are expected to be set up by Osaka’s prefecture at a temporary medical facility by the end of this month.

Around 800 beds and pillows used in the Tokyo Games are expected to be moved to the medical facility for Covid-19 patients with minor or no symptoms.

Meanwhile, the bedmaker’s company, Airweave Inc, has agreed to donate some of the beds to the medical facility which will be built at an exhibition centre.

Around 18,000 cardboard beds were used at the athlete’s village during the Tokyo Games which was delayed for a year due to Covid-19.

The cardboard beds made headlines after circulating rumours and articles on social media saying that they were ‘anti-sex beds’.