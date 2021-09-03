US man cuts off penis during highway chase with police after voice from radio tells him it will save the world

A highway chase ended up with a man cutting off his penis after hearing voices from the radio telling him it would save the world. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 ― A Tennessee man cuts off his penis after hearing voices from the radio while being chased by police.

Newsweek reported that police had initially pursued Tyson Gilbert, 39, after finding him parking his Honda Accord in the way of traffic on the highway.

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Trooper Bobby Johnson said Gilbert, from Cookeville, took off when officers tried to signal him with their lights.

“He was all over the road the whole time,” Johnson reportedly said, adding that at one point of the chase, Gilbert stopped his car and opened the door where officers saw that he was naked and covered in blood.

Police eventually slowed him down with spike strips and were eventually able to arrest him.

Authorities, who confirmed that the wound was self-inflicted, said Gilbert told them the voice from the radio had told him to remove his penis to save the world.

He was later taken to Vanderbilt Hospital for treatment but his condition is unknown.