In viral videos, the Taliban shown trying to use gym equipment, going for rides at theme park (VIDEO)

Taliban soldiers filmed each other while exploring gym equipment in Afghanistan. — Screengrab from TRT World Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — A video of Taliban troops working out in a gym after they seized control of Afghanistan has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the Taliban were seen happy and excited while using the gym facilities including treadmills, dumbbells and other weightlifting equipment.

Interestingly, the video showed one of the soldiers operating the elliptical trainer backwards while the other was attempting to comprehend the concept of the workout by just staring at it and eventually gave up.

The Taliban video has gone viral for their poor gym knowledge. — Screengrab from TRT World Facebook

After watching the video, many Facebook users have criticised limited knowledge of Taliban soldiers in using the gym facilities.

“No need to laugh! They saw these things for the first time in their life..! They just knew how to run away, hide and take cover from the explosions and fire fight ..! New things will be surprising and difficult to know and learn ..!They will know and figure it out very soon.,” one user said.

“They are already preparing for the next Olympics,” another comment said.

“One of them is cycling reverse,” another comment read.

Watch: Videos have surfaced of #Taliban members doing leisure activities at a gym and amusement parks after taking over most parts of #Afghanistan.

https://t.co/TGmUtyAsKs pic.twitter.com/maQMOLopMw — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 17, 2021

The soldiers who were in their traditional attire called Salwar Kameez were chit chatting in their native language while using the equipment, reported Express.

In an odd moment, the camera pans to one of the fighters, who was carrying an RPG launcher on his back.

According to Evening Standard news, the Taliban soldiers delivered another viral content of them visiting the theme park and enjoying funfair rides yesterday, following their rapid takeover of Afghanistan.

It seems all they wanted was free rides at the theme park #Taliban pic.twitter.com/qh00uk96UK — Shakib Noori (@shakibnoori) August 16, 2021

The Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan after a rapid attack that allegedly drove President Ashraf Ghani fleeing to neighbouring Tajikistan while the army withdrew.