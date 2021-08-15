Cinderella has finally swapped her glass slippers for a pair of sneakers

Onitsuka Tiger has reinterpreted Cinderella's iconic glass slipper into a pair of sneakers. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ onitsukatigerofficial

LOS ANGELES, Aug 15 — If Cinderella had met her Prince Charming in 2021, no doubt it would have been a sneaker — and not a glass slipper — that transformed her life. To mark the release of the new adaptation of the fairy tale, Japanese brand Onitsuka Tiger is facilitating this update in the story, by collaborating with Amazon Prime Video, with a bold reinterpretation of the iconic stiletto.

The fruit of this collaboration has the advantage of putting everyone in agreement on a controversy that has lasted for two centuries, namely the material of Cinderella’s slippers. Are they made of glass or of fur? It doesn’t matter, really, because in 2021, the stiletto is gone, left in the past. After all Cinderella is now living life in the fast lane, managing her career, her love life, and her family, so sneakers are a must. And that, the brand Onitsuka Tiger seems to have understood before anyone else.

Because the new adaptation of Cinderella, which will be released on September 3 on Amazon Prime Video, features a modern-day heroine, played by Camila Cabello, and the whole production will emphasize diversity. The young woman will try to achieve her dreams, which are much more ambitious than in the original tale, alongside her fairy godmother Billy Porter. So it makes perfect sense that on the feet of this totally reinvented Cinderella would be a pair of sneakers.

Prismatic colours

For this collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, Onitsuka Tiger chose to revisit the legendary glass slippers via its P-Trainer Przm silhouette, declined for the occasion in prismatic colours to reference the mirror effect of the original creation. The sneakers are also equipped with a platform sole on which we find the signature stripe of the Japanese brand. Of course the ensemble has been designed for mobility and comfort.

While Onitsuka Tiger has already announced that the sneakers will be available to purchase in limited edition, neither their release date nor their price has been released. However, sneaker addicts should be able to get their hands on them around September 3, when the movie will be released on Prime Video.

This is not the first time that Cinderella’s footwear has been updated by a shoe brand. In 2012, it was Christian Louboutin who paid tribute to the famous fairy tale for the re-release of the Walt Disney Studios in high definition Blu-ray and DVD. The label created a pair of pumps made of lace and crystals with a heel paved with rhinestones. A revisiting of a fairy tale light years away from the Onitsuka Tiger interpretation. — ETX Studio