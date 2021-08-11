US mother who hired ‘Bigfoot’ for birthday party ends up scaring daughter and guests (VIDEO)

Instead of surprising the birthday girl, the appearance of Bigfoot turned the party chaotic. ― Screencapture from Instagram/ designersbrew

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 ― An Oklahoma mother's surprise birthday party for her six-year-old daughter did not turn out as expected.

Brett McPherson had gone for a holiday in Broken Bow, Oklahoma with her family which coincided with her daughter's birthday.

With Bigfoot purportedly inhabiting the forests there, McPherson decided to incorporate Sasquatch into the surprise.

In a video that was shared on her Instagram, the “Bigfoot” named Cinnamon was seen peeking through the windows, carrying balloons and presents for Blaynee Mae's birthday party.

While the intentions were good with the parents thinking the children would love a visit from Cinnamon, it was not met with excitement.

Instead, the party turned chaotic due to screams and tears from the children.

“They hit the ground like a tornado was coming. It was like they were on fire or something. We just never expected that kind of reaction,” McPherson was quoted as saying by News on 6.

Thankfully the tears and fear did not last long.

Once Cinnamon was let inside, the kids warmed up to her really quickly and ended up having a lot of fun.

“I like your toes,” Blaynee Mae can be heard saying in one video.

“You do?” Cinnamon responded. “I need to paint them blue, don't I?”

“She was so sweet, though. They all ended up hugging her and taking fun pictures with her, really fun, cute pictures at the end,” said McPherson.

McPherson said she hired Cinnamon through a company in Broken Bow called Bigfoot Shenanigans, which delivers Bigfoot, balloons and gift baskets.

She said the parents spent several days prepping the kids by “spotting” Bigfoot in the woods near their cabin.

They even left food outside for Bigfoot, like with Santa.