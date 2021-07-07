Malaysian Aeon Foundation extends aid to 2,700 families through Aeon Bersamamu programme

MAF has spent RM700,000 on Aeon Bersamamu activities to date. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Aeon Foundation

PETALING JAYA, July 7 — The Malaysian Aeon Foundation (MAF) has extended a helping hand to 2,700 families in need through its Aeon Bersamamu programme.

The corporate responsibility arm of company Aeon Group Malaysia launched Aeon Bersamamu on February 1 this year to help struggling families whose livelihoods were cut off due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

A press release from MAF states that the breadwinners from the affected families come from the creative, aviation, and hospitality industries which have all been heavily impacted by the pandemic.

To date, more than RM700,000 has been spent to launch Aeon Bersamamu.

Through Aeon Bersamamu’s ‘Sayap Bagimu’ initiative, MAF plans to contribute thousands of boxes filled with essential food items to those who need them. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Aeon Foundation

MAF president Datin Noryahwati Mohd Noh said the foundation will continue collaborating with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to distribute much-needed essential goods during Phase One of the National Recovery Plan.

The Aeon Bersamamu programme will also go on under the community sustainability initiative “Sayap Bagimu” with allocated funds of RM300,000.

“This is part of our commitment in the effort to provide support for the wellbeing of the community.

“For Phase One of the programme, Malaysian Aeon Foundation will contribute 1,000 boxes of essential food items worth RM100 each.

“Subsequently, for Phase Two, an additional 2,000 boxes of essential food items worth RM100 each will be distributed to affected families nationwide,” said Noryahwati in a press release.

Noryahwati said MAF is invested in ensuring the wellbeing of local communities. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Aeon Foundation

MAF aims for Aeon Bersamamu to extend its reach to 3,000 families nationwide in the future through the “Sayap Bagimu” initiative.

Members of the public who wish to find out more and contribute to MAF’s charitable programmes can do so at its official website.