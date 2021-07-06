Otters cool off with a dip in Singapore condominium swimming pool (VIDEO)

A family of otters taking a dip in a condominium swimming pool n Singapore. ― Screen capture via Facebook/ John McAuliffe

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 ― A family of otters has been captured on video taking a shortcut via a condominium swimming pool to get to a road in Singapore.

The 1.11-minute clip shared by John McAuliffe on the Singapore Wildlife Encounters Facebook group, was taken at a Holland Road condominium.

The mammals were seen frolicking in the pool while others explored the poolside before joining in the rest to swim the length of the pool.

The otters then ran towards the condominium's main gate and headed to the main road to continue to their unknown destination.

Norman Lim commented that otters had been going around Singapore for almost 10 years but the government was not doing anything and letting the critters destroy a lot of things.

“Hope they will go to Istana and enjoy themselves one day.”

Charles Tay questioned what the authorities are doing about the problem as the otters population is growing and they can be seen everywhere.

Otters in Singapore have been getting a bad reputation for cleaning out ponds containing fishes.

In May, a family of otters reportedly ate close to 100 fishes, including huge koi fish, from two ponds at the Church of St Teresa along Kampung Bahru Road.

Last year, former Singaporean actress Jazreel Low caught wild otters chomping on her pet fishes, including a prized arowana at her Aramsa The Garden Spa in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.