Frantic buying for Bear brand milk in Indonesia after claims surface that drinking it protects against Covid-19

There was a buying frenzy for Nestle's Bear Brand milk after word got around that drinking the milk can build one's immunity against Covid-19 virus. — Screen capture from Instagram/ viral_seleb

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — There was a buying frenzy for a brand of cow's milk in Indonesia over the weekend after word got around that drinking the milk could boost one’s production of antibodies to prevent Covid-19 infection.

Coconuts Jakarta portal reported that several videos had gone viral in the republic showing Indonesians buying Bear Brand sterilised milk.

As demand spiked for the milk, resellers were hiking the price to IDR50,000 (RM14.37) when the original price was IDR9,000 (RM2.59).

The manufacturer Nestle said its hands were tied on the price increase but promised to ensure constant supply in the market to keep the price steady.

The Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) said the milk could not kill the Covid-19 virus and it gave the same nutritional benefits as any regular milk.

IDI Covid-19 task force head Zubairi Djoerban said no milk was better than the other.

“Go ahead if you want to drink Bear Brand milk or powdered milk. No one is better than the other, except sweetened condensed milk, which is low in protein,” he was quoted as saying.

He, however, said for complete nutritional benefits, it would be better to eat vegetables, fruits, carbs, vitamins, and minerals, not just milk.