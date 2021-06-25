Pavilion KL’s FMCO drive-thru service helps hungry shoppers save on delivery fees while skipping queues

The drive-thru service lets customers pick up orders from selected Pavilion KL retailers while staying in the safety of their vehicle. — Pictures courtesy of Pavilion KL

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Many Malaysians have been indulging in food delivery throughout the full movement control order (FMCO) but it can burn a hole in your pocket once delivery fees start stacking up.

In light of this, Pavilion KL has set up a drive-thru service to help hungry customers save on delivery costs for their favourite meals while practising physical distancing during the pandemic.

You can now preorder from selected food and beverage outlets and retailers permitted to operate during the FMCO and simply drive-thru to pick up the items from the safety of your vehicle.

Whether you’re craving ramen or ice cream, the drive-thru service has you covered. — Picture courtesy of Pavilion KL

Participating outlets include illy Caffe, Harriston Chocolatier Café, Baskin Robbins, Hokkaido Ramen Santouka, Grand Imperial Seafood Hot Pot and BBQ, Rakuzen, and D Empire.

If you’ve got multiple cravings, fret not as the drive-thru service allows shoppers to collect orders from different retailers at one go at no extra cost.

Besides food and beverages, shoppers can also pick up their prescription glasses or contact lenses from a range of optical stores, including Zeiss Vision Centre and Solariz by Focus Point.

Make your way to Pavilion KL’s Chulan Entrance to access the drive-thru pick-up point. — Picture courtesy of Pavilion KL

Check out the guide below if you’d like to place an order through Pavilion KL’s drive-thru service:

— Contact the participating outlet to place your order and organise a pick-up between the operating hours of 10am to 9pm daily (do note that the final pick-up time differs from outlet to outlet)

— Pay via online transfer, credit or debit card, or cash on delivery.

— Share your car registration number and inform the outlet of your preferred pick-up time.

— Drive to Pavilion KL’s Chulan Entrance at the agreed time to collect your order (max waiting time of five minutes applies).

