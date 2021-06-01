Otters clean out 100 fishes including koi from two ponds in a Singapore church

A family of otters cleaned out two fish ponds filled with koi in a Singapore church. — Screengrab from Shin Min Daily News

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — A family of otters reportedly ate close to 100 fishes, including huge koi fish, from two ponds at the Church of St Teresa along Kampung Bahru Road in Singapore.

In a video uploaded by Shin Min Daily News, the fishes which were raised by church staff and gardeners for over 15 years, can be seen scattered around, some with their tails or heads bitten off.

A reader, identified as Mr Hwang, told the portal that the otters first visited the church in the wee hours of May 24 where they devoured about 40 fishes from a smaller pond.

They then went for the bigger pond and ate up over 50 fishes from that pond.

Only 10 large koi fishes remain in the bigger pond.

Facebook user Wilcox Kim questioned why the church did not cover up the bigger pond after the first incident.

Another user Larry Lim said otters should be treated as wild boars and culled.

“Because otters posed a threat to the environment and personal property,” he said.

The video clip had since been viewed 514,000 times and had received 1,300 reactions.