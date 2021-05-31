RSG MY bags RM103,000 and a year’s worth of McDonald’s after crowned champions of MPLMY Season 7

RSG Malaysia (RSG MY) emerged as Season 7’s champion of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Malaysia (MPLMY S7). — Photo courtesy of Facebook, RSG Malaysia.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31— Local esports team RSG Malaysia (RSG MY) has emerged as Season 7’s champion of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Malaysia (MPLMY S7).

The MPLMY S7 began in March with 10 of the best esports teams in Malaysia going head-to-head.

RSG MY emerged victorious after defeating previous MPLMY champions, Todak, with a 4-2 score in a best-of-seven format at the MPLMY S7 grand finals yesterday, which was livestreamed from De Showroom, Bandar Sri Damansara.

As champions, RSG MY takes home the grand prize of US$25,000 (RM103,487), including a year’s worth of McDonald’s for the Playoff’s MVP in team member Ealtond Rayner, better known as Lolealz.

According to fellow member, Herwin Baharuddin, also known as Rush, the team is thrilled to be crowned champions of MPLMY for the first time.

“This is a new hallmark for us, and a culmination of our hard work and effort as esports players.

“We’d like to thank our fans and supporters for believing and helping us this far, and we hope to perform well for the upcoming Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup.”

According to RSG MY’s manager, Mohamad Zawir Zakari, the road to victory came with its own sets of challenges including having to change two players mid-season due to unforeseen circumstances with their current team.

“There’s a lot of challenges, especially with the Covid-19 situation.

“Because amidst the pandemic, we need to bring in Lolealz and Izanami from Sabah, where there was a time we thought that it was impossible, but we know that we need these two players.

“We’ve changed our players mid-season accordingly and finding out about the problem and improving it during the pandemic has proved to be very challenging,” Zawir said.

Zawir also added that they are still grateful to be able to come together at their gaming house for the playoffs this time as last season resulted in them competing online separately due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ten of the best esports teams in Malaysia went head-to-head for Season 7 of the MPLMY. — Photo by Moonton

Besides that, RSG MY’s success was also well-received by the Youth and Sports Minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

“I am extremely proud of RSG MY’s immense success for MPL Malaysia.

“The competition serves as a good launchpad and battleground for new or experienced players to benefit and excel in esports, and fulfil their potential,” Reezal said.

RSG MY and Todak will clash with each other once again in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup 2021 which will be happening from June 7 to 13 this year as two of the top teams from MPLMY S7 are automatically chosen to represent Malaysia in the cup.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is a popular mobile Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game that has connected worldwide communities together through their teamwork and strategy gameplay.

With over one billion installations and 100 million active monthly users, the award-winning game is among the top 10 most played mobile games in over 80 countries.