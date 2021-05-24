Tzu Chi Foundation KL and Selangor working with worldwide chapters to raise Covid-19 relief funds for India

Tzu Chi foundation in collaboration with other organisations in India have supplied over 940,000 provisions to the needy as of April 10, 2021. — Picture courtesy of Tzu Chi Foundation

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia has been giving continuous support to those affected by the pandemic locally from providing medical supplies to hospitals across Malaysia, to setting up isolation centres in several states and lending financial support and care to the needy.

Last year, the non-profit Buddhits organisation from Taiwan benefited over 2,000 institutions and helped over 34,000 households in Malaysia.

With the spike of Covid-19 cases in India since April which has overwhelmed their healthcare system, Tzu Chi KL and Selangor along with Tzu Chi Taiwan and other chapters worldwide are coming together to raise funds to help India.

They are targeting to raise funds for 2,000 oxygen concentrators, 2,000 oxygen cylinders, ECG monitors, Covid-19 test kits, over 20,000 sets of protective clothing, 10,000 N95 masks, 1.5 million gloves and other supplies meant for India and its neighboring countries.

The provisions will be sent in batches via different channels and transportation modes.

Since last year, Tzu Chi Foundation has been working closely with various governmental departments, religious and charitable organisations in India.

Those organisations include The Camillians, The Missionaries of Charity founded by Mother Teresa, Tibetan Buddhist monasteries and an indian buddhist organisation, ABM Samaj Prabodhan Sanstha.

Tzu Chi has so far extended aid to 15 out of 28 Indian countries and as of April 10, more than 940,000 provisions of relief aid had been delivered to the needy families.

They are also hoping to deliver aid to neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Cambodia.

Tzu Chi also sent relief supplies to the Missionaries of Charity founded by Mother Teresa in India. — Picture courtesy of Tzu Chi Foundation

Since April, India has seen a surge of Covid-19 cases which has reached over 400,000 positive cases daily.

Hospitals are running short on beds, oxygen tanks, medical supplies and manpower while crematoriums are also struggling to keep up with the long line of bodies as the death toll continues to climb.

“This is the time that we need the love and kindness of the global citizens. Those who are safe and well must reach out to those who are in dire need,” Tzu Chi Founder, Master Cheng Yeng said.

Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia will also continue collecting donations to help Malaysians in need as well.

Those interested to donate to their cause in helping Malaysians, can do so by banking into their Maybank account 512491125866.

To donate to their international fund, you can do so by banking into their UOB Account 2023031746.

For more information, please click here.