Ebit Lew offers much-needed shelter to homeless senior citizen and woman with disabilities

The Malaysian philanthropist came to the aid of a senior citizen and a woman with disabilities who have both been living on the streets after they were put out of work. — Pictures via Facebook/ebitlewofficialpage

PETALING JAYA, May 19 — Preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew has come to the aid of a senior citizen and a woman with disabilities who were both made homeless after losing their jobs.

In the first incident, Lew took to Facebook to share details of his encounter with Loh Ah Cheng, an elderly man who had been living inside a large construction pipe at Taman Selayang Jaya in Batu Caves, Selangor.

Loh also has bad knees and requires the help of a walking stick to get around.

Lew recounted how Loh, whom he referred to as Uncle, had politely turned down his offer to help at first and how he was too shy to accept aid from a stranger.

“I invited him to go shopping for clothes and other items, but he rejected me nicely.

“I told him to give me a chance to do good today. Uncle agreed,” wrote Lew.

The duo went to the Parkson department store at Selayang Mall where they picked out some new clothes for Loh, whose appearance had grown unkempt after six months of not having a proper home.

Lew noted the kindness of the Parkson staff members who offered Loh a wheelchair when he became too tired to walk.

The 36-year-old also bought the senior citizen a new walking stick and took him to the barber for a haircut.

After hearing about Loh’s plight, Lew said the barber refused to accept payment and said the haircut was on the house.

Lew then brought Loh to his new home and pledged to cover the monthly rental of RM700.

The elderly man couldn’t hold back his tears when he arrived at the location and admitted that he had been praying for better days to come his way.

Lew also extended his help to a woman with disabilities named Sarah Kalaivani Pupalan, a 32-year-old who struggles with borderline personality disorder and rheumatoid arthritis.

According to Lew’s Facebook post, Sarah used to do administration work and part-time modelling before her health deteriorated.

She has also tried to apply for low-cost housing but was rejected and has been drifting from place to place with nowhere to call home.

Lew then decided to cover the monthly rental for a room so Sarah could have a safe place to stay, especially since she had suffered physical abuse in the past.

“(Sarah) is currently looking for admin work or jobs where she can work from home.

“Just now, I managed to get a look at Sarah’s certificates and her resume.

“May all of her affairs be eased,” said Lew.