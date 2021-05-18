Septuagenarian in India wakes up moments before she was to be cremated

A 76-year-old woman suffering from Covid-19 woke up moments before she was to be cremated at Baramati, India. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — In a bizarre twist of events, a septuagenarian from Mudhale village in Baramati, India woke up moments before she was to be cremated.

India Today reported that Shakuntala Gaikwad, 76, had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and was initially isolated at home.

When her condition worsened, her family decided to move her to the hospital for further treatment.

While waiting for a bed, the woman fell unconscious and stopped breathing leading the family to assume she had died.

She was then taken back home to be prepared for her final journey.

As she lay on the bier, Shakuntala suddenly opened her eyes and cried.

Baramati police confirmed the incident.

Shakuntala is currently admitted into the Silver Jubilee Hospital in Baramati for further treatment, hospital founder Dr Sadanand Kale said.

India has been recording over 300,000 new Covid-19 cases every day since April 2021 and the figures are the highest globally.