Amanda Gorman, a fashion icon in the making

Amanda Gorman scored a fashion hit with her red satin Prada headband at Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony. ― AFP pic via ETX Studio

NEW YORK, April 29 ― American poet Amanda Gorman caused something of a sensation at Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony in January. The young poet's charisma, her quiet strength and her prose all proved a hit ― not to mention her Prada outfit, providing fashion inspiration for women around the world.

It goes without saying that the world's major stars' public appearances are generally followed by strong interest in their clothing and accessories ― which is why luxury labels have every interest in dressing celebrities for events gaining heavy media coverage. Inevitably, the inauguration ceremony for the latest US president back in January was a particular focus of interest ― with words, gestures and outfits of the personalities in attendance closely watched and analyzed. But, it was the young poet Amanda Gorman who lit up the ceremony, not only with her powerful recital, but also with her outfit ― in particular, the red satin Prada hairband she wore in her hair.

As a result, the accessory lands in the top 10 hottest women's products for the first quarter of 2021, according to the latest The Lyst Index*, published yesterday. In fact, after the American poet's appearance, demand for red headbands increased by 560 per cent. In other words, the fashion sphere might be set to start closely following her looks.

The end of loungewear?

Is the end of loungewear finally in sight? In womenswear, it seems that shoppers are progressively turning to more sophisticated or elegant pieces, moving on from homewear. In terms of popular womenswear categories, it seems that heels and dresses are making a comeback, with searches up 163 per cent and 222 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

“The things shoppers have been browsing, saving, and buying in the Lyst app suggest an imminent return to going-out wear. Sweats have seen us through the past year, but many fashion lovers are now looking to set aside the sweatpants and rediscover the joy of dressing up,” said Bridget Mills-Powell, Content Director at Lyst.

Still, it's The North Face x Gucci monogram jacket that tops the list of hottest women's items of Q1 2021, ahead of the Hermès pre-owned Kelly bag, Bottega Veneta's Lug boots, Prada's re-edition 2005 nylon bag and The Attico Devon mules. The famous Prada satin headband comes in sixth place, while the Nensi Dojaka asymmetric mini dress comes 10th.

On the menswear side, sportswear and the 'gorpcore' trend for outdoor gear were both riding high. The adidas YEEZY 450 sneakers proved the hottest men's item of Q1 2021, followed by the Moncler Gui padded vest, Prada's logo bucket hat and Nike Dunk Low sneakers.

When it comes to brands, Gucci holds on to its position as hottest brand this quarter, ahead of Nike, Dior, Balenciaga, Moncler, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent and Off-White.

*To compile these results, Lyst analyzed the online behavior of over 150 million consumers browsing and buying fashion items from 12,000 brands and stores. The Lyst Index takes into account shopper behavior on Lyst, including conversion rates and sales. It also includes Google search data, social media mentions and engagement statistics worldwide over a three-month period. ― ETX Studio