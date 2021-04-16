Canadian lawmaker apologises for appearing naked during a parliamentary video call

Canadian lawmaker Will Amos apologised after he was caught naked during a parliamentary video call. ― Picture via Facebook/ William Amos - Pontiac

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 ― A Canadian member of parliament has apologised after he was caught naked during a parliamentary video call on Wednesday.

Will Amos, the MP for Pontiac, Quebec, was caught on camera standing in the nude at his office as he was changing into his working clothes flanked by the Quebec and Canadian flags.

The 46-year-old Amos took to his Twitter account to apologise after a screenshot of him in his birthday suit began circulating on social media.

I made a really unfortunate mistake today & obviously I’m embarrassed by it. My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in the House. It was an honest mistake + it won’t happen again. — Will Amos (@WillAAmos) April 14, 2021

“I made a really unfortunate mistake today & obviously I'm embarrassed by it. My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog,” reads the tweet.

“I sincerely apologise to all my colleagues in the House. It was an honest mistake + it won't happen again.”

Amos is a member of the Liberal Party of Canada led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Fellow MP Claude DeBellefeuille, of the Bloc Quebecois party, was reported by CNN as pointing out Amos' indiscretion during the question period.

“We have seen a member during question period improperly dressed. That is, unclothed. So perhaps remind the members, especially the male members, that suits and ties are appropriate,” said DeBellefeuille in French, according to the parliamentary translator.

“We have seen that the member was in very good shape, but I think this member should be reminded of what is appropriate and to control his camera.”

Amos was not the first elected representative to get caught behaving inappropriately.

The Associated Press reported that an Argentine lawmaker was suspended last year for inappropriate conduct with a woman during a virtual session of congress.

Juan Emilio Ameri of the ruling Peronist party was seen pulling down the shirt of his wife and kissing one of her breasts during the broadcast of the virtual session of Argentina’s Lower House.