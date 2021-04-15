Ramadan bazaar customer dismayed after forking out RM21 for packs of soggy rice

Muhammad added that the stall owner did not offer any side dishes to go with the rice. — Screen capture via Facebook/WargaKotaDamansara

PETALING JAYA, Apr 15 — A Malaysian man was hugely disappointed after he was forced to break his fast with a packet of soggy rice he bought at a Ramadan bazaar.

Muhammad Zulkarnain made a post on the Warga Kota Damansara Facebook group on the first day of Ramadan to share a photo and video of his unsatisfactory meal.

The nine-second clip showed him picking up clumps of damp-looking rice that also appeared charred in some places.

Muhammad said he expected a higher level of quality given that the stall he bought the rice from was not crowded when he visited it.

“It was sold as steamed rice but it’s really more like ‘watery’ rice.

“I bought this around 6pm and there weren’t even that many people queuing up for it,” he wrote.

Muhammad also lamented that he bought three packs of the same rice for RM7 each, meaning he forked out a total of RM21 for the subpar meal.

He added that the vendor did not offer any complimentary side dishes to go with his purchase either.

“Please don’t do this to people who just want to break their fast.

“I bought this with money that I didn’t get for free.

“Please uphold the quality of your cooking,” Muhammad wrote.

Facebook users in the comments sympathised with his ordeal and shared their own experiences of buying not-so-tasty food from Ramadan bazaars.

“This is one of the reasons why I seldom buy from Ramadan bazaars.

“Once, I bought bihun soup that tasted like it had a fistful of salt thrown in,” said Mohd Adeff Farhan.

Others urged Muhammad to seek out the vendor and inform them about the poor quality of the food in the hopes that they would take the criticism to heart and improve.

“Hope you can meet the stall owner tomorrow and show this video,” said Nurul Atikah.

“Don’t get angry, just return tomorrow and inform the owner nicely and explain what happened.

“Maybe it was just too hectic and the owner forgot to give the side dishes.

“Let’s just think with good intentions,” wrote Muhammad Amir.