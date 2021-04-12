Integrity Dept investigating Chef Wan’s son-in-law for allegedly taking on second wife without permission

Serina (left) and Aidid have been caught up in a string of controversies ever since they publicly revealed their marriage last week. — Picture from Instagram/serinaredzuawan

PETALING JAYA, Apr 12 — Chef Wan’s cop son-in-law Meor Mohammad Aidid Meor Jamaluddin is being investigated by the Department of Integrity and Compliance Standards (JIPS) for allegedly marrying a second wife without permission.

Astro Awani reported that Aidid’s former first wife Nur Hamizah Shaffee lodged a report to the Perak Police Contingent Headquarters last month claiming that Aidid was still legally married to her when he tied the knot with the celebrity chef’s daughter Serina Redzuawan.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid confirmed the matter and said that the case will be handled by JIPS Perlis as Aidid, who is an inspector, had moved to the state in 2019.

Nur Hamizah previously told mStar that she was still married to Aidid when he wedded Serina back in February.

She added that the wedding took place without her knowledge and consent and that Aidid only told her about it on February 18.

Nur Hamizah and Aidid then divorced officially on March 9.

The discovery of Aidid’s marriage to Serina came as a shock to Nur Hamizah as they had led a happy life together despite being separated occasionally for work.

Chef Wan has also publicly voiced his disappointment with Serina on Instagram and accused her of marrying Aidid behind his back in Thailand.

He also claimed that his daughter was “twisting the story” by not being straightforward with him about her relationship status with Aidid.

Father and daughter have been locked in a war of words on social media ever since, with Serina refuting her dad’s claims in her Instagram posts.

She insists that her wedding with Aidid took place in Malaysia and that she had obtained her family’s blessings for the marriage.