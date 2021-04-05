Zoo in China goes viral on social media for trying to pass off a golden retriever dog as an African lion

A zoo in in Xichang, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province has gone viral after it tried to pass a golden retriever dog as an African lion. — Photos via Facebook/ Golden Retriever and SANParks Honorary Rangers

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — A zoo in Xichang, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province has gone viral on social media for trying to pass off a golden retriever dog as an African lion.

Chinese state media Global Times reported that the matter came to light following a video clip shot by a visitor showing the dog lying in the cage but a signboard identifying it as a lion.

A Twitter user shared that dogs were now replacing other animals in zoos.

“I recalled a dog was substituted for a wolf in another Chinese zoo,” the user tweeted on Sina Weibo.

Responding to queries from local media, the zoo admitted to the mix-up and blamed it on the lack of time for failing to change the sign.

“The cage used to be for an African lion, but now it’s been re-designated as one for a golden retriever,” a zoo employee said, adding that the dog belongs to the zoo’s owner.

The portal further reported that a similar incident had occurred at Xianning, Central China’s Hubei Province in early March where a dog was used to replace a wolf.

Internet users joked that the zoo operator should have used a husky dog, as it was harder to differentiate from a real wolf.