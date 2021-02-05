DBKL, PPR residents turn abandoned reserve land into vegetable garden

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) along with residents from several People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Kuala Lumpur have turned a deserted reserve land into a vegetable garden. — Picture from Facebook/Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) along with residents from several People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Kuala Lumpur have turned a deserted reserve land into a vegetable garden.

DBKL said on Facebook that the reserve land, which was filled with untrimmed trees and overgrown bushes, was one of the flood reservoir pool sites owned by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS).

The site is located behind the Terminal Bersepadu Selatan in Bandar Tasik Selatan.

In the post, DBKL also posted several photos of the site’s transformation aside from stating that they had been exploring and cultivating the site since October last year.

The “Projek Kebun Bandar” initiative was spearheaded by Sri Malaysia PPR’s resident’s chairman, Nor Zaidy Maani along with 50 other PPR residents, including those from Sri Petaling PPR and Pangsapuri Sri Malaysia.

They transformed the land into a vegetable garden.

The initiative was approved by JPS and it is closely monitored and managed by DBKL’s Community Development and Urban Wellbeing Department’s Deputy director, Mohamad Asrak Mohd Osman.

As a result, residents are now able to enjoy the fruits of their labour including fruit and vegetable plants such as banana, pineapple, corn, potato, spinach and chili.

“Who knew that a deserted site has now transformed into fruitful land in the middle of a city.”

“This is among the amenities of cultivation, besides from enjoying its harvest, you are also keeping your body healthy, but remember, do not delve into any lands hastily,” DBKL said in the post.