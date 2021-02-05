Beloved dog Kopi-O of Singapore’s Pulau Ubin dies in accident, fans mourn his death (VIDEO)

Internet users are mourning the death of community dog Kopi-O due to a hit-and-run incident on Singapore’s Pulau Ubin. — Photo via Facebook/ Terence Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Internet users are mourning the death of a community dog in Pulau Ubin, Singapore.

The dog called Kopi-O apparently died after being involved in a hit and run incident on Wednesday (February 3).

Kopi-O’s death was shared by Facebook user Terence Tan through a post on a Facebook page.

According to Tan, Kopi-O was NiNi and DuaTao’s offspring and their owner was a man called Ah Di.

“Though he was with us for only a little over 2 years, Kopi-O made many friends between the Mountain Bike Trail, OBS, to Jelutong and the town area of Pulau Ubin.”

Despite being rushed for treatment on the mainland, Kopi-O did not make it.

Kopi-O was revered for its friendliness and those who met it before only had nice things to say about the dual-coloured dog.

Facebook user Khairi Woods shared that Kopi-O and its sibling Teh-C accompanied them during their stay on the island.

“This little fellow is fearless sei, he will chase the wild boars if they get close to us,” said Woods adding that Kopi-O was rewarded with chicken wings after every trip.

To commemorate the two-year-old mongrel’s death, those who had their lives touched by the dog decided to brainstorm on how to prevent similar incidents from happening to other dogs on the island.