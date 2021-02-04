Malaysian wife gets ‘revenge’ on husband after he charges RM10 for helping out in kitchen

A Malaysian husband gets the taste of his own medicine after charging his wife for helping her in the kitchen. ― Picture via Facebook/Julia Thulasi

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 ― You get what you give and that is exactly what happened after a husband has jokingly left his wife a note charging her RM10 for helping-out in the kitchen.

The incident was shared on Facebook group, Masak Apa Tak Jadi Hari Ni Official, by user Julia Thulasi who is also the wife.

It began when Julia asked her husband to cut some cabbage as he was on leave from work.

To her surprise, she found the chopped cabbage along with a note from her husband.

“Chopping cabbages, service charge RM10.”

“Pay cash!! No instant transfer!” Julia’s husband wrote.

Noting her husband's humour, Julia then decided to get back at her husband by leaving her own “service” note that came along with his meal.

“Mr. Husband, RM15, please pay before you eat.”

“No debt!!” Julia wrote on the note which left her husband speechless.

Julia’s post has garnered over 14,000 likes and has been shared over 100 times on Facebook with users finding the incident amusing.

“The husband is brave for charging her,” commented user Siti Aishah Mohamed Hisham.

“The husband must think he’s clever, but little does he know that his wife is more clever,” commented user Hasida Hashim.