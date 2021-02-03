Group sex involving over 81 people raided by French police for flouting Covid-19 rules

French police raid an orgy party near Paris and fine 81 participants for breaking Covid-19 rules. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Over 81 orgy participants in a warehouse near Paris were caught with their pants down after police raided the hot session for breach of Covid-19 rules.

According to Independent, the police were made aware of the activity after receiving calls from locals that a party was taking place in Collegien, about 32 kilometres from the centre of Paris last Friday.

It was reported that officers arrived at around 9pm and found 11 people flouting the country’s curfew rules, which restricts movement from 6pm to 6am.

Each rule breakers were fined €135 (RM658) by the police.

The officers then discovered a large number of people engaging in an orgy after they obtained legal permission to enter the warehouse at 11pm.

The police was authorised by the local magistrates to confiscate sound systems and light installations, along with alcohol in the raid.

A total of 81 people were handed fines for breaking the curfew rules.

Three people thought to be involved in organising the party were taken in for questioning.

“The event was in breach of the curfew, and there were also problems with masks and social distancing.

“Those involved in the libertine party cooperated with the police, and there was no resistance to the police,” an investigator was quoted saying.