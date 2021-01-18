After social media apology, myBurgerLab is giving free meal vouchers to customers whose orders were cancelled

Local restaurant, myBurgerLab has apologised to the public after Saturday night's commotions due to technical glitch with food delivery app. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/ myBurgerLab

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Local restaurant, myBurgerLab recently apologised on Facebook after a hectic Saturday night at their Bangsar’s branch resulted in cancelled orders.

In the post, they had also uploaded screenshots from their Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) which showed a line of food delivery riders waiting for orders and a screenshot of police confronting their staff.

The police presence was because they did not close at 8pm as per Covid-19 movement control order standard operating procedures.

Besides the apology, the restaurant is also offering free vouchers for customers who got their order cancelled after numerous complaints.

When contacted, myBurgerLab’s co-founder, Chin Ren Yi said Saturday’s incident was due to overflowing orders that came in late in the evening due to a technical glitch from food delivery app, GrabFood.

Yi said that they had around 30 to 40 customers who started ordering around 7pm via GrabFood.

However, as there were not enough riders at the time, the app constantly informed their customers that they were still searching for riders.

It was only after 7.20pm that all the orders from the customers started coming in as riders were now available.

“So around 7.20pm when most of the shops already closed, suddenly there’s a lot of riders available and then they shoot all 30 to 40 orders into our machine”

“The thing is, we got caught off-guard because we didn’t know the orders were pending on our side because it was being held on Grab’s cloud,” Yi told Malay Mail adding that, there were other restaurants who faced the same issue that night.

Yi said they reported the incident to Grab who were unaware of the glitch.

The glitch has since been fixed.

“So now, if the restaurant or the shop has 10 unfulfilled orders or 10 orders which haven’t been assigned to a rider, they will stop taking anymore orders,” Yi said.