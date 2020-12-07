Injured dog tied up in transparent plastic bag and thrown at Kajang dumpsite rescued by delivery man

Rozi was found by the delivery man in a tied-up plastic bag. — Photo courtesy of Wani Muthiah

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — An injured dog tied up in a plastic bag and thrown at a dumpsite in Kajang may not have survived, had it not been for a delivery man.

Rozaidi Hashim, 50, was waiting to pick up goods for delivery at Batu 12, along Jalan Cheras last Friday when he saw a truck stopping next to a dumpsite and throwing a ‘package’.

Out of curiosity, Rozaidi approached the package and was shocked to find a dog in the translucent plastic bag.

Rozi is being treated at St Angel Animal Medical Centre in Puchong. — Photo courtesy of Wani Muthiah

Rozaidi then quickly untied the bag and called non-governmental organisation Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB) for help.

MDDB founder Wani Muthiah said she asked Rozaidi to secure the dog first while waiting for their volunteer to pick up the dog.

“But before the dog could be secured, it limped to a nearby drain and hid itself there,” she told Malay Mail about the afternoon incident that had been shared on their Facebook page.

Upon the arrival of a MDDB volunteer, an emergency call was made to the Fire and Rescue Department to rescue the dog from the drain.

“The department, however, directed us to get the Civil Defence Department. But when personnel from the Civil Defence Department came, they found they did not have the necessary equipment to get the dog.”

The dog was finally rescued by the Fire and Rescue Department, hours after it was dumped.

“The dog, which had a huge wound on its neck, was then rushed to a veterinarian clinic in Puchong where doctors cleaned up the maggot-infested wound.”

The dog, now renamed Rozi, is on drip at the clinic and put on a soft diet.

“Thankfully, it is on the way to recovery.”

Wani said Rozi would need to stay at the clinic for at least two months.

“Once her wound heals, she will be vaccinated before getting her spayed.”

MDDB will put Rozi up for adoption once she is ready.

“We will not be putting her back where she was found.”

Those wanting to help in Rozi’s medical bills can bank-in to St Angel Animal Medical Center via its Public Bank (Account number: 3140768212) with the reference MDDB DOG DEC 3.

For further details about Rozi, visit MDDB’s Facebook page.