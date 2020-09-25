CelebrateResponsibly: Carlsberg Malaysia kicks off new campaign to stop drink-driving

Carlsberg Malaysia’s corporate affairs director Pearl Lai (3rd left) with representatives from their partner companies at the launch of #CelebrateResponsibly campaign. — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Carlsberg Malaysia has kicked off a new campaign to encourage its customers to be responsible drinkers and not to get behind the wheel after even just one drink.

Taking its annual #CelebrateResponsibly campaign to a whole new level this year, the brewer rolled out integrated awareness, education and engagement activities to curb drink driving.

The campaign offers more than 5,000 discounted rides from GrabCar and Riding Pink worth RM10 as well as a 10 per cent discount from Socar+, LaiLah and DriveSafe to change consumers’ mindset and behaviour on drinking and driving.

Commenting on the initiative, Carlsberg Malaysia’s corporate affairs director Pearl Lai said the spotlight on tragic drink-driving fatalities and the stricter laws tabled for driving under the influence are sober reminders of the consequences of irresponsible drinking.

“As a responsible brewer, we have zero tolerance towards drink driving.

“This irresponsible drinking behaviour is not only against the spirit of responsible consumption but is also an endangerment of public safety.

“Our message is simple — if you drink, don’t drive,” she said.

Lai welcomed the introduction of Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 and pledged their support towards the Transport Ministry in advocating no driving under the influence.

“With more activities, investments and partnerships backing our #CelebrateResponsibly campaign this year, we hope consumers will adopt responsible drinking habits simply by choosing to leave their car keys behind or in the hands of a sober driver, such as our new and current e-hailing and chauffeur partners.

“Consumers must not drink and drive regardless of one’s blood alcohol content level.”.

From now until the end of November, customers can use the promotional code CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY to enjoy RM10 or 10 per cent off their ride home from more than 1,800

Carlsberg Malaysia’s affiliated bars, bistros and restaurants nationwide.

The code is activated between 7pm and 12am every day until November 30 and is valid only for rides from Carlsberg food and beverage outlets listed here while rides last.

For Socar, a 10 per cent discount is applicable only on Socar+, a new service which expands on its core car-sharing app by adding the safety, convenience and service of a personal driver.

The same promotional code entitles users to 10 per cent chauffeur-on-call bookings with Lailah and DriveSafe, which provide chauffeurs to drive drinkers’ home in their own cars.

Bookings on Lailah can be done via its WhatsApp hotline numbers 013-496 2929 and 013-628 2929, while bookings on DriveSafe can be done on its website or on its newly-launched app on Google Play.