Comedian Uncle Roger gives stamp of approval for Gordon Ramsay’s Indonesian fried rice (VIDEO)

Ng said he was pleasantly surprised with Ramsay’s fried rice techniques. — Screengrab from YouTube/mrnigelng

PETALING JAYA, Sept 21 — Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng has given a thumbs up for Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay’s recipe for Indonesian fried rice.

Ng rose to viral fame with the creation of his Uncle Roger persona, a brash Chinese uncle who won over audiences by criticising fried rice recipes from British chefs.

The 29-year-old initially had low expectations for Ramsay’s skills but was pleasantly surprised to see the Hell’s Kitchen star using traditional methods, including using leftover rice, local ingredients, and a wok to whip up the dish.

He was also impressed at how Ramsay chose to cook outdoors in the video and commented on how many Asian households have outdoor and indoor kitchens at home.

“I like that Gordon is cooking outside. Many Asian people have two kitchens, outside kitchen and indoor kitchen.

“Indoor kitchen is useless, only to impress guests. If guests come, we go indoor kitchen, chop mango, and that’s it.

“But if we use outside kitchen, that’s when you know real food is coming,” said Ng.

The stand-up comic also praised Ramsay for incorporating galangal, sambal, and rendang into his fried rice.

“Oh, he know about galangal. Not many white people know about galangal.

“A bad chef would just use ginger or even worse, chilli jam,” Ng said, alluding to a previous review he did of Jamie Oliver’s fried rice video.

He concluded his review by calling on his fans to comment on Ramsay’s social media and request for a collaboration between the two.

Ng’s review of Ramsay’s recipe has gotten over 2.3 million views and 248,000 likes since it was posted on YouTube yesterday.

He is originally known for making a viral video in July in which he criticised BBC chef Hersha Patel for draining cooked rice with a colander and running it under the tap to wash off the starch.