TGV Mesra Mall in Kuala Terengganu implements seat separation zones by gender and modest dress code

TGV Mesra Mall’s new seating disallows men and women who are not married or immediately related to sit next to each other. — Picture from Pexels

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — TGV Mesra Mall in Kemasik, Kuala Terengganu has implemented seat separation zones according to men, women, and families from yesterday following a ruling by the Kemaman Municipal Council.

In a post on its Facebook page, the cinema operator said married couples will have to produce legal proof of marriage if required, with random checks to be carried out by staff on couples.

Apart from the new seating arrangements, Muslim moviegoers are also required to dress according to Islamic regulations.

Non-Muslim moviegoers are required to dress appropriately with clothes which are not too tight, revealing, and short, while alcoholic drinks are barred from the particular cinema.