Covid-19: Uniqlo’s AIRism mask set to be sold in Malaysia from September 14

The AIRism Mask is set to enter the Malaysia market this September 14. -- Photo courtesy of Uniqlo Malaysia KUALA LUMPUR, August 25 — Uniqlo’s AIRism Mask is set to start being sold in Malaysia on September 14.

The unique triple layer structure of the mask reportedly ensures to enhance the performance of the mask and the 99 per cent bacterial filtration at the centre of the mask works well in protecting the skin from bacteria and pollen.

Besides having the filter of the AIRism mask combined together with fabric, the triple-layer structure also has a 50 rating on Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) which cuts out 90 percent of ultraviolet rays.

In order to minimise the environmental impact that regular facemask has, the AIRism Mask is also rewashable and it can sustain its potency after 20 washes at 40 degrees celsius.

The Uniqlo AIRism Mask is also rewashable and the unique triple-layer structure keeps the mask light and thin. — Photo courtesy of Uniqlo Malaysia The unique triple-layer structure also keeps the mask light and thin, optimising breathability.

The Uniqlo AIRism Mask received good response in Japan and comes in three sizes: Small (18cm x 12cm), Medium (22cm x 14cm) and Large (23cm x 14.5cm).