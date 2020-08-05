For Raja Permaisuri Agong’s 60th birthday, youngest daughter writes heartfelt birthday message on social media

Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah Athiyatullah had written a touching message wishing happy birthday to her mother. — Picture via instagram/lovetengkujihan PETALING JAYA, August 5 — Today is the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah’s 60th birthday and many have wished her on various social media platforms.

One of them is her youngest daughter Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah Athiyatullah who penned a sweet message on her Instagram saying that the Queen was the best mother that anyone could ever have.

“May Allah bless her with good health and happiness. I love you mama.”

The post has garnered over 4,500 likes at the time of writing, with many Instagram users wishing for the Queen for a long life filled with happiness.

Other companies that have also wished the Queen included Bank Rakyat, Berjaya University College and Terengganu state-owned radio station ManisFM.

Istana Negara also took to Instagram to write their birthday wishes to her.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican had also wished the Queen a happy birthday earlier today.

Known for her creative culinary creations, the Queen is known for whipping delicious meals and desserts such as her signature Nutella Swirl cake.

She also cooked scrumptious dishes such as kurma telur, kobis masak lemak, ayam masak terutup and cupcakes for medical frontliners who were fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

She and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary in March.