US TikTok star Addison Rae is launching a cosmetics line

Addison Rae is hitting the beauty world with a new line of cosmetics. — Picture courtesy of Addison Rae/Instagram 2020

NEW YORK, Aug 4 — American TikTok star Addison Rae is making the jump from the video sharing platform to the beauty world. She’s launching her own beauty brand, Item Beauty, in collaboration with Madeby Collective. The company will officially release its six first makeup products on August 11, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

Rihanna, Millie Bobby Brown, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Lady Gaga — stars from the worlds of music, movie and television — have all launched makeup or skincare lines in recent years. Video sharing platform TikTok, which already has a considerable impact on the music industry, may now turn the beauty industry upside down to become a new resource for beauty addicts.

Proof? TikTok star Addison Rae, who counts 53.7 million followers on the social network, is co-founding the new Item Beauty brand launching on August 11. Women’s Wear Daily reports that the line’s first items will be a mascara, eyeshadow, highlighting powder and brow pencils.

Item Beauty already has an Instagram presence (@itembeauty), and its first posts starting in mid-July tout self-confidence and authenticity and reference “clean” formulations with shea butter, almond oil, jasmine and coconut oil, which are more often associated with skincare than makeup.

A little more than a week away from the Item Beauty launch, the star’s fans seem to be on board already. Encouraging comments on Instagram abound: “I’m so excited. I’m saving up my money just for this,” “I’m so excited about this beauty line,” and the repeated refrain “I am so proud of you!” It’s easy to expect the first items to sell out.

Addison Rae took her first steps on TikTok in 2019 and became one of its most-followed personalities via her original choreographies. She’s accumulated more than three billion “likes” since then. — AFP-Relaxnews