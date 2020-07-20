‘Play As One’: PUBG Mobile users can donate to Covid-19 frontliners just by playing game

PUBG Mobile and Direct Relief join hands to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture via Twitter/PUBGMOBILE

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 – Blockbuster mobile game PUBG Mobile has kicked off a social responsibility campaign in a bid to supply medical aid to Covid-19 frontline healthcare workers.

The campaign, called “Play As One,” includes an in-game challenge and a community fundraiser for individual players to support the worthy cause.

The proceeds will go towards supporting humanitarian aid organisation Direct Relief with its Covid-19 global response project.

The nonprofit organisation, which is based in California, is responding to the pandemic by providing personal protective equipment for health workers as well as building a medication stockpile to assist with a possible spike in intensive care unit patients.

Direct Relief is also boosting support to safety-net facilities to address existing chronic gaps that are likely to grow.

The campaign, which will be running until July 28, allows players to join the in-game “Running Challenge for Donation” event to support the cause.

Play as One! 🙌



We're proud to support Direct Relief to protect healthcare workers during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Simply sprint in Classic Mode to increase our donation! You can also participate by directly donating here 👉 https://t.co/TEg0ULSbc4 #PUBGMPlayAsOne pic.twitter.com/FzdynAT0GO — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 16, 2020

In a statement by Direct Relief, the organisation said that players’ sprinting distance in-game will be added to the server milestone corresponding to a dollar donation by PUBG Mobile.

Simply put, the more the players engage with the game and run inside of it, the more they will help to raise funds for the organisation’s Covid-19 response.

The donation will start at US$1 million (RM4.26 million), which will increase as players sprint inside of the game.

Apart from engaging in-game, community members can also support the fundraiser through the Direct Relief x PUBG Mobile dedicated landing page.

PUBG Mobile has ranked number one as the best mobile game by worldwide downloads in 2019, and has published in over 200 countries and regions with over 600 million downloads.

The mobile game has 50 million daily active players worldwide excluding mainland Chinese.