Taman Langat Murni, Taman Langat Utama residents make banners of appreciation for frontliners to signal end of administrative MCO

The resident community of Taman Langat Murni banded together to create the giant banner for the frontliners. — Picture via Facebook/Combi Pkd Kuala Langat

PETALING JAYA, June 17 — Residents of Kuala Langat decided to celebrate their new sense of freedom with the end of the administrative movement control order (MCO) coming to an end yesterday by paying tribute to the frontliners

The resident community from Taman Langat Murni, Bukit Changgang, created a giant banner as a way of saying thanks to all frontline staff, including soldiers, policemen, government officials and medical workers, who were stationed at Taman Langat Utama and Taman Langat Murni from June 2.

Uploaded in a series of posts onto the Combi Pkd Kuala Langat Facebook page, residents from the neighbourhood came out in numbers to show their gratitude to the frontline staff for their efforts since the administrative MCO came into effect.

“Thank you to all the frontliners of Taman Langat Murni and Taman Langat Utama,” said the banner. The banner was placed along a main road in the neighbourhood, as residents flocked to share their messages of thanks to the frontliners. — Picture via Facebook/Combi Pkd Kuala Langat

But that wasn’t all they did as the residents also filled the banner with tonnes of well-wishes for the frontliners.

The residents weren’t the only ones in a jovial mood either as the frontliners themselves looked visibly happy and relieved that the administrative MCO, and their work, had finally come to an end.

“Here are the frontliners of the national defence against the Covid-19 outbreak in Taman Langat. Today is the last day of a long two weeks that have been challenging physically and mentally. But the job is done,” read the post. The frontline workers, from various walks of life, were visibly happy to finally be done with their work in the town. — Picture via Facebook/Combi Pkd Kuala Langat

And what better way to sign off on a job well done for keeping the residents safe and stemming the spread of the virus, than a group photo of all the frontliners saluting and waving goodbye to the people of Taman Langat Murni. All of the frontliners gathered for a group photo before officially calling it a day in Bukit Changgang. — Picture via Facebook/Combi Pkd Kuala Langat

Yesterday Kuala Langat district office Mohd Jusni Hashim announced that the administrative MCO ended in both Taman Langat Murni and Taman Langat Utama at 11 am, as health ministry staff officially completed the Covid-19 testing of the residents in the area.

The two neighbourhoods were initially being placed under the enhanced MCO directives on June 2 when 20 foreign workers of a cleaning company were found to be positive with Covid-19.