Mumbai-based photographer gets creative with scale model and treadmill after photoshoot cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Surreal image of the Lamborghini Hurucan toy car that was shared by Mumbai-based automotive photographer, Kunal Kelkar. ― Picture courtesy of Instagram/Kunal Kelkar

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 ― The global Covid-19 pandemic brought forth the creativity of many in navigating the new normal.

Mumbai-based automotive photographer, Kunal Kelkar for one, amazed many after sharing the story behind a photoshoot that resulted in a series of stunning photos of a Lamborghini Huracan speeding through the pouring rain on his Instagram account.

While the images are stunning, it was the fact that the Lamborghini Huracan in the photos wasn’t the real deal and actually a 1:18 scale model of the sports car and that the entire shoot was done in the comfort of Kunal’s home that captured the attention of many.

Kunal was only equipped with a few lightings, a treadmill, a shoelace, a spray bottle and a whole lot of creativity to produce this photo. ― Picture courtesy of Instagram/Kunal Kelkar

According to creative portal Digital Synopsis, Kunal was supposed to be in Tuscany for a photo assignment with a Lamborghini but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the assignment was cancelled.

As Kunal and his associates were looking forward to the assignment, they decided to channel their creative indoor photoshoot.

Behind the scenes snippets from Kunal Lamborghini Hurucan toy car shoot. ― Screenshot via Instagram/ Kunal Kelkar

“Kanika Sood and I was supposed to be in Europe for a few projects and we were looking forward to getting a Lamborghini in front of our lens.”

“But due to the running pandemic we have had to figure new ways to do what we love!” he said in his post.

Equipped with his Fujifilm X-T3 camera, a treadmill to replicate a road, a couple of LED lights and a couple of powerful light strobes, Kunal manages to produce stunning images of the toy car.

Kunal also used a ping pong table net to emulate track fencing, a spray bottle to recreate the effect of rain and a shoelace to keep the toy car in place during the shoot.

Kunal also shares a few behind the scenes snippets on his Instagram Stories.

The post has garnered over 4,000 likes and fills with over 200 comments applauding him and his associates’ creativity.

Kunal has worked with big names in the automotive industry including Volvo, Mercedes, Land Rover and many more.