Former Miss Universe Malaysia slams ‘nasty comments,’ loses Instagram ‘blue tick’ after telling US protesters over George Floyd's death to relax

James came under heavy criticism after telling African Americans to ‘relax’ and that the challenges they faced were ‘inevitable.’ — Picture from Instagram/samanthakayt

PETALING JAYA, June 2 — Former beauty queen Samantha Katie James has implied that those angry over her comments about the Black Lives Matter movement are hypocrites after she started receiving hate on social media.

In an Instagram Story posted yesterday afternoon, the Miss Universe Malaysia 2017 winner did not apologise for claiming that African Americans “chose to be born as coloured (people)” and focused instead on the spiteful comments flooding her profile.

“The very same people who fight for injustice respond in such ways. Such nasty comments.

“What a shame. I see the true colours now. Says everything about a person, how they respond to such situations.

“What a great lesson!” James wrote.

She also posted another Instagram Story criticising a childhood friend for publicly condemning her views and accused her friend of “following the masses.”

“I don’t understand this childhood friend of mine, following the masses instead of calling me up and hearing it from me.

“Shows everything about them. Thank you universe for showing me what they actually are.”

James was responding to the online backlash she received for labelling those campaigning in anger for Black Lives Matter as ‘foolish humans.’ — Pictures from Instagram/samanthakayt

The 25-year-old added that she did not blame her friend for calling her out and claimed that the person only did so because "they don't know any better.”

James previously told African Americans protesting against racism and police brutality to “relax, take it as a challenge” and “accept it as it is" in a series of Instagram posts about the ongoing George Floyd protests in the United States.

The model from Klang has stayed quiet on social media as calls for her Miss Universe Malaysia crown to be revoked grow louder, with a petition on Change.org garnering over 10,000 signatures in less than 24 hours.

Instagram also removed James' blue tick verification symbol on her profile following the uproar over her tone-deaf remarks.

The verification symbol according to Instagram means that it has confirmed that the account is the “authentic presence of the public figure, celebrity or global brand it represents.”