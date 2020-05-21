Would you like beefcake with your sushi? Japanese company launches delivery service staffed by buff men

Sugiura himself is part of the 'Macho' crew of deliverymen. — Picture via Twitter/@unleashthegeek

PETALING JAYA, May 21 — Food delivery services have been pivotal during the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing people to get their essential needs in the comfort of their home.

In a bid to keep up with the rise of the delivery business in recent months, catering and sushi company president Masanori Sugiura, who also happens to be a bodybuilder — decided to launch his own unique food delivery service — by merging his two passions.

The muscular delivery men are friends of Sugiura’s. — Screengrab via Nagoya Catering

Named Vber Macho, Sugiura’s delivery service is staffed completely by a team of muscular men, who are acquaintances from Japanese bodybuilding tournaments.

Sugiura himself joins the ranks of one Vber Macho’s hunky delivery men called “Macho” men and hopes that the chiselled physiques of his staff are able to catch the eye of would-be customers.

He’s even given customers a taste of what to expect, on Japanese online catering platforms, when they make use of his sushi delivery service.

Once you’ve made an order, a handsome Japanese hunk will make his way to your house — sushi in hand — just like any other food delivery worker.

The 'traditional' uniform of the Macho Men. — Screengrab via Nagoya Catering

But, if requested, these buff men will even allow you to take pictures of them while they “strike a pose” for you to “liven up your place” as they drop off your order.

They even have their own uniforms, with the delivery men donning traditional Japanese happi coats, which they claim to be notoriously easy to slip out of — if you want them to.

In light of the Covid-19 virus outbreak, the delivery men will also adhere to strict social distancing measures, showing off their muscles from a safe two metres away, when dropping off an order.

Social distancing is still a priority safety measure, even for the buff delivery men. — Screengrab via Nagoya Catering

Vber Macho’s meal options include bento boxed lunches, sushi sets and party platters, with deliveries primarily based in Nagoya, with sizeable extra costs for orders in Tokyo and Osaka to compensate for transportation.

Social media users in the region couldn’t contain their excitement at the announcement of the new delivery service as they lamented the fact that it is only running in Nagoya, while some wondered if there were any “extra charge” options available.