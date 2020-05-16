Adriana Lima, Chiara Ferragni, Olivia Palermo in the looks of the week

Adriana Lima in her bohemian-inspired dress. ― Picture via Instagram/Adriana Lima

NEW YORK, May 16 ― From Milan to Los Angeles via Paris, London, and New York, fashion icons regularly share their favourite looks on social networks, offering a wide-ranging view of emerging fashion trends. From, among others, Adriana Lima, Olivia Palermo and Chiara Ferragni, here are the most striking looks of the week.

Bohemian like Adriana Lima

Dreaming of getting away from it all, Brazilian top model Adriana Lima took to social networks to share this snap from days gone by, in which she wears a bohemian-inspired dress that will be right on-trend this summer. Light material, ethnic embroidery and bare shoulders: an ideal look to combine style, comfort and a bohemian spirit throughout the season.

Sporty like Emily Ratajkowski

Will cycling shorts, which were everywhere in the summer of 2019, be making a major comeback this year? Yes, if the American top model, who has just hopped into this pair to take the dog for a walk, is to be believed. It has to be said that these particular shorts, which she wears with a classic long-sleeved T-shirt and tennis shoes, suit her to a tee.

Laidback like Chiara Ferragni

Two weeks after the lifting of lockdown in Northern Italy, the Italian influencer and designer is rediscovering the joys of being able to go out in Milan. The young woman has yet to venture into the city wearing the sophisticated and glamorous outfits for which she is well known. For the moment, she is opting for laidback looks, as she does in this recent post, in which she sports wide-cut colored denims and a white strappy top. An unfussy minimalist look that is just perfect for savoring the simple pleasures of life.

Casual chic like Olivia Palermo

Always in the vanguard of new trends, the ultra-chic Olivia Palermo has ventured out into the streets of the Big Apple casually attired in jeans and a top. She's added a twist to this classic look with an outsize scarf worn like a poncho and a pair of mannish looking loafers.

Futuristic like Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner would not be Kylie Jenner if she did not occasionally gratify her followers with eccentric looks that go way beyond the orbit of clothing for ordinary mortals. This week she has poured herself into an off-white figure-hugging jumpsuit decorated with graphic motifs, which she has accessorised with entirely transparent pointy heels. The choice of mask-type sunglasses adds to the futuristic dimension of this look. ― AFP-Relaxnews