Fashion designer Vera Wang, 70, sends social media into frenzy with youthful physique, style

Staying at home hasn’t stopped Wang from sharing chic outfit-of-the-day shots on social media. — Picture via Instagram/verawang

PETALING JAYA, May 13 — Fashion designer Vera Wang caused a buzz on social media recently after posting a series of Instagram photos showing off her amazing physique.

The 70-year-old style icon looked decades younger than her age as she rocked an orange crop top and white shorts that revealed her abs.

One social media user reposted the photos to Twitter and asked in disbelief, “This b**** Vera Wang is 70?!?!”

Wang herself then replied to the tweet on her official account, writing, “Fact check: truth.”

The post has gotten over 88,200 retweets and 493,500 likes so far and Twitter users have been floored by the former Vogue editor’s ageless beauty.

“Tell us where the fountain of youth is, please,” wrote @littledemjin.

“I love how you simply unsubscribe from ageing. Lead us, queen,” said @asolegrey.

Wang is best known for her dreamy wedding gown creations and has styled A-listers such as Kim Kardashian, Alicia Keys, and Mariah Carey, as well as political figures like Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump for their walk down the aisle.

Since Wang's photos went viral, social media users have been clambering to find out her daily routine in the hopes they can emulate her youthful appearance once they reach their golden years.

The New York City native previously told Harper’s Bazaar in 2016 that she usually starts her mornings with yoghurt and fresh fruit or chicken sausage and eggs for breakfast, followed by a little light weightlifting.

“(Then) I jump in the bath. Sometimes I put in some Johnson's Baby Oil. I use a Clinique moisturizer on my face but that's it,” Wang said.

She also confessed that giving up her love for Diet Coke was the “hardest thing” for her, but it seems that she may still be indulging in the fizzy drink based on a Twitter reply after a fan told her she “wanted whatever Vera Wang is drinking.”

“I drink Diet Coke, typical of a New York fashion type,” Wang said.