Bulgarian woman believed to have ‘biggest lips in the world’ after undergoing 20 lip injections

Andrea Ivanova is planning on getting even bigger lips. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Andrea Ivanova has sent social media into a frenzy after posting pictures of her new pout on Instagram after undergoing her 20th lip injection.

The 22-year-old who has been dubbed a ‘real-life Barbie’ is believed to have the biggest lips in the world after her latest injection on Tuesday, reported online news portal Daily Star.

Ivanova began her lip transformation last year, and has been keeping her over 38 thousand followers on Instagram updated of developments.

She said that she felt great after the hyaluronic acid lip injection and aspires to have even bigger lips, despite warnings from her doctor.

“I will have to wait for at least two months before I can proceed with my next injection.”

The 22-year-old also told Mirror that she looks prettier with bigger lips and likes her lips now more than before.

She has been receiving mixed responses on her Instagram page with many complimenting her new look, with no shortage of critics chiming in as well.

Instagram user 13skulls2019 wrote, “Perfect Barbie Goddess” while other similar comments said she looked amazing.

However, some who were harsh with their comments with one saying, “ You need therapy” while user lyndascafe wrote, “Good gosh, why are you doing this to yourself? This is terrible and I hope you get help out there.”



