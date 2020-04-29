Next show by Ermenegildo Zegna to be entirely digital

The forthcoming collection from Ermenegildo Zegna will be unveiled in an exclusively digital show. — Picture via Instagram/Zegna Official

MILAN, April 29 — The next collection by the Ermenegildo Zegna fashion house will be presented in an entirely digital show in July. The news has just been announced on social networks by Alessandro Sartori, the creative director of the italian luxury brand.

Ready-to-wear brands and major fashion houses must not only adapt to the ongoing global health crisis, they also have to prepare for a world “after” the current lockdown that will continue to be transformed by the pandemic. As a result, multiple changes to schedules for this year’s fashion shows are also being accompanied by a major rethink on the question of how to present future collections.

Hot on the heels of London Fashion Week, which has opted to go entirely online with merged shows for men’s and women’s wear in June, news that there would be no Saint Laurent runway show in September’s Paris Fashion Week, Ermenegildo Zegna has outlined a plan for its step into the future.

On social networks, the Italian brand’s creative directeur Alessandro Sartori has announced that the presentation for its forthcoming menswear collection will be entirely digital. Christened “PHYGITAL,” a portmanteau of “physical” and “digital,” the new format showcase, which will be devoted to the 2021 summer season, is scheduled for July.

“I have always wanted to use alternative formats to communicate my creative process to an even wider audience. The idea that this season I will present the collection with a digital tool gives me great energy and freedom of thought because I can finally enter directly into people’s homes,” explained Alessandro Sartori on his Instagram account. — AFP-Relaxnews