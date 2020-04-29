Medical frontliners to get vegetables from Lumut parliamentary barter trade

Lumut MP Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli said the welfare of frontliners needed to be looked after too. — Photo courtesy of Loh Eng Soon

IPOH, Apr 29 — Perishables collected under the barter trade system established by the Lumut member of parliament service centre are now being shared with frontliners in the parliament constituency.

Lumut member of parliament's special officer Loh Eng Soon said after a published report by Malay Mail, more vegetables are being collected, enabling the additional recipients to gain from the collection.

The ready-packed vegetables for distribution to frontliners. -- Photo courtesy of Loh Eng Soon

“Since the start of the movement control order, frontliners are also facing a tough time to get food for their family due to their long working hours.

“After Malay Mail reported about our barter trade system, we got more vegetables and our MP Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli suggested that we share the vegetables with the frontliners too.”

Frontliners in Lumut getting free vegetables thanks to the Lumut MP service center under the constituency's barter trade system. -- Photo courtesy of Loh Eng Soon

It was previously reported that the Lumut parliamentary office started the barter trade system following reports of traders dumping agriculture products due to the enforcement of the Movement Control Rrder.

Under the system, seafood from the constituency will be exchanged with vegetables from Cameron Highlands before both items are distributed to the needy in Lumut.

The supplies will continue under the barter trade until the end of the MCO. -- Photo courtesy of Loh Eng Soon

Loh said on his recent trip to Cameron Highlands to send seafood in exchange for vegetables from the highland, farmers gave him an additional 150kg of strawberries and 300kg of cherry tomatoes.

“So we decided to share the loot with the frontliners.”

Loh said the frontliners will be getting the produce beginning this week.

“We will continue to distribute to them weekly until the movement control order is lifted.”

Meanwhile, Dr Mohd Hatta said the welfare of frontliners needed to be looked after too.

“They have sacrificed themselves to look after Malaysians during the movement control order. It is only fair we help them to look after their family.”